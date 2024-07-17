RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Naval personnel, 7 others abducted while relaxing in Akwa Ibom hotel

News Agency Of Nigeria

The victims were abducted on Monday, at the Classic Point Hotel, Ibaka.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Timfon John, confirmed the abduction in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Eket. She said that the victims were abducted on Monday, at the Classic Point Hotel, Ibaka, where they went for relaxation.

John said the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Waheed Ayilara, led a team of police officers to the community shortly after he was briefed about the development.

“The Commissioner of Police has already led a team of security personnel to the community.

“I can assure you that with that visit by the Commissioner of Police and other strategic approaches being taken, normalcy will return,” she said.

John said that the abductors took the victims away to an unknown destination. Responding, the Base Information Officer, Sub.-Lt. Nasiru Omar said that he had yet to receive any official information about the abduction.

“I don’t know anything about it yet, you know how we do things, if the incident is not official, I can not say anything about it,” he said.

