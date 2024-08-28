Naval officer murders ex-Naval chief's son, steals his SUV Prado in Abuja

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the FCT, Benneth Igweh, said this during a media briefing on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the suspects were arrested on August 27 for allegedly executing a plan to swap ATM cards and withdraw money from unsuspecting victims’ accounts.

The CP also announced the arrest of a Nigerian Navy Sea Man for the alleged murder of Aminu Ibrahim, the son of a late Admiral and the snatching of his SUV Prado, in Maitama, Abuja.

The suspect, according to him, was arrested on August 23 during a routine stop and search operation.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect was on guard duty at the residence of the retired naval officer and that the vehicle belonged to the late Aminu Ibrahim.

The CP said the suspect confessed to being a member of a three-man gang specialising in armed robbery and snatching luxury vehicles.