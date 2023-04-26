The sports category has moved to a new website.
NAFDAC alerts Nigerians about killer children cough syrup named Naturcold

News Agency Of Nigeria

The cough syrup already caused the death of six children in Cameroon.

Children who took the Naturcold syrup showed a decrease in kidney function [Cameroun Web]
Children who took the Naturcold syrup showed a decrease in kidney function [Cameroun Web]

Its Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, stated that the cough syrup already caused the death of six children in Cameroon.

Adeyeye stated that the cough syrup was not in NAFDAC's database, and advised importers, distributors, retailers, and consumers to exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain.

She called on importers, distributors, retailers, and consumers to avoid the importation, distribution, sale and consumption of the substandard syrup.

"All medical products must be obtained from authorised/licensed suppliers. The products' authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked.

"NAFDAC implores members of the public to desist from buying medicinal products from unauthorised sources such as roadside vendors and street hawkers," she stated.

Adeyeye added that fake drugs were mostly smuggled into the country from neighbouring countries and distributed through inappropriate channels.

She enjoined anyone in possession of Naturcold to discontinue its sale or use and submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office.

"If you know anyone who have used this product, or suffered any adverse reaction after use, such person is advised to seek immediate medical advice from a qualified healthcare professional," she stressed.

Adeyeye also advised healthcare professionals and consumers to report any suspicion of the sale and use of substandard and falsified medicines to the nearest NAFDAC office.

She explained that Cameroon's Ministry of Public Health already issued an alert regarding the suspected substandard cough syrup.

She added that the death of the six victims of the cough syrup was recorded at a health facility in the district of Fundong, North-West region of Cameroon.

She quoted the delegate for Public Health in the region as saying that children who took the syrup showed a decrease in kidney function.

The syrup was not authorised for marketing in Cameroon and was bought from unauthorised sources, the delegate also said.

Adeyeye encouraged healthcare professionals and patients to report adverse side effects of medicinal products to the nearest NAFDAC office, or through e-reporting.

NAFDAC's e-reporting platforms include: www.nafdac.gov.ng and pharmacovigilance@nafdac.gov.ng

News Agency Of Nigeria

