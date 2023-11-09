ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nationwide strike disrupts flights as NLC, TUC shut down Abuja Airport

Ima Elijah

This move has caused widespread disruption as the two powerful labor unions have vowed to intensify their actions.

Scene from airport gate [PN]
Scene from airport gate [PN]

Recommended articles

The protest action, initiated by the NLC and TUC, is a response to the recent attack on NLC president, Joe Ajaero, in Imo State.

Emerging reports confirm that the joint team of NLC and TUC members closed down the airport, leading to the suspension of all flights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Passengers were caught off guard as they found themselves unable to proceed with their travel plans.

The closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport has significantly affected both domestic and international flights, leaving travelers frustrated and stranded.

The nationwide strike, declared by the NLC and TUC earlier this week, is set to commence on Tuesday, November 14.

The unions have taken this drastic step following their face-off with the Imo State Government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The labor groups had issued a stern warning, indicating that their series of actions would focus on Imo State, and the closure of the Abuja airport serves as a strong statement of their resolve.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nationwide strike disrupts flights as NLC, TUC shut down Abuja Airport

Nationwide strike disrupts flights as NLC, TUC shut down Abuja Airport

National Refugees Commission receives 36 Nigerian deportees from Sweden

National Refugees Commission receives 36 Nigerian deportees from Sweden

Police in Katsina presents ₦42m cheques to deceased officers’ families

Police in Katsina presents ₦42m cheques to deceased officers’ families

Kogi govt shuts down schools for Governorship election

Kogi govt shuts down schools for Governorship election

Kaduna FRSC records 522 road crashes during ember months in 3 years

Kaduna FRSC records 522 road crashes during ember months in 3 years

FG to focus on alternate source of generation to improve power -Adelabu

FG to focus on alternate source of generation to improve power -Adelabu

President Tinubu arrives Riyadh for inaugural Saudi-Africa Summit

President Tinubu arrives Riyadh for inaugural Saudi-Africa Summit

FRSC deploys 1,500 personnel, 35 vehicles for Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo guber polls

FRSC deploys 1,500 personnel, 35 vehicles for Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo guber polls

FCTA to enroll vulnerable pregnant women in health insurance scheme

FCTA to enroll vulnerable pregnant women in health insurance scheme

Pulse Sports

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

Again, Defence Chief rules out coup in Nigeria, says democracy here to stay

Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume [Tribune Online]

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to south over Igboho's comment

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to South over Igboho's comments

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah

I feel for many Nigerians who can't afford to travel abroad - Kukah