No backup — Minister of Power explains Nigeria's national grid collapse issues

Samson Toromade

Nigerians can always bank on the national power grid collapsing every now and then, and there's no end in sight.

The Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu, wants more consistent funding of the power sector [Twitter/@BayoAdelabu]
The minister said during an interview on Channels TV on Monday, February 19, 2024 that Nigeria needs a backup grid to stem the collapse problem and the distress it regularly causes Nigerians.

"Grid disturbance is normal anywhere in the world, but it's a big deal in Nigeria because it leads to grid collapse. When other countries experience grid disturbance, it doesn't affect the end consumer because they have mitigation in place. They have fail-over or backup grids, but Nigeria does not have a backup grid here. That's the difference," he said.

The minister also blamed the activities of vandals who deliberately damage transmission towers and power lines, actions that lead to grid collapse. "Our national grid is too fragile," he added.

Adelabu, a trained banker, said a fix has been impossible due to local expertise problems, and lack of consistent funding in the sector. However, he assured Nigerians he's documented the problems within the sector and is at the point of implementing the solutions.

The 53-year-old noted that it's impossible to grow the economy without stable electricity, as it typically affects employment, food sufficiency and industrial development.

"We are committed at the Ministry of Power to ensure we implement and document strategies faithfully and consistently, and are optimistic we'll make a change," he said.

