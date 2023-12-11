ADVERTISEMENT
National grid’s collapse throws Nigerians into total darkness again

Bayo Wahab

Electricity distribution companies (Discos) have confirmed the development to their customers.

Experts say shutting down National Grid is sabotage. (Daily Post)
Experts say shutting down National Grid is sabotage. (Daily Post)

The system’s collapse consequently cut down electricity from 4,032.80 megawatts to 43 megawatts at 1 pm.

Electricity was further cut down to 303 megawatts around 5:00 pm due to the collapse.

This is coming four months after the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced that the nation’s power grid had achieved uninterrupted stability for over 400 consecutive days.

This is the second time the grid will collapse in 2023.

Nigeria has a power generating capacity of 22,000 megawatts but the electricity generated is too low given the country’s population.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu has signed the 2023 Electricity Act into law intending to improve the electricity supply in the country.

With the 2023 Electricity Act now in operation, the age-long issue of monopoly in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution at the national level is expected to be addressed.

Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse.

