For the tenth time in 2019, the national electricity grid collapsed again on Friday, August 30, throwing some parts of he country into darkness for hours.

According to The Cable, the spokesperson of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said the grid collapsed around 2:01 p.m., but was restored around 9:01 p.m.

It was reported that the incident has led to power generation dropping to zero megawatts(MW).

In January, the grid collapsed four times and one each in February and April.

In May, Pulse reported that the national grid collapses twice in 24 hours. The collapsed interrupted power supply to its franchise areas of Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger and the Federal Capital territory.