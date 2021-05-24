RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

National Flag to fly at half-mast in honour of Attahiru, 10 others

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The federal government has directed public buildings and facilities to fly the National Flag half-mast in honour of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and other military officers.

President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru the Chief of Army Staff in January 2021 [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru the Chief of Army Staff in January 2021 [Presidency] Pulse Nigeria

The fag will fly half-mast from Monday to Wednesday, according to a statement.

Recommended articles

The statement issued in Abuja by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha said that President Muhammadu Buhari gave the directive.

ALSO READ: Buhari speaks to Attahiru's wife on phone after missing late Army chief's funeral

The statement said that the directive is to honour Attahiru and other 10 senior military officers who lost their lives in the plane crash on May 21.

Boss said that the president had similarly approved May 24 a work-free day for members of the Armed Forces.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I was addicted to masturbation; Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts pathetic honeymoon

NDLEA arrests suspected drug lord with N8 billion worth of cocaine

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

D'banj, Don Jazzy, Naeto C, Wande Coal, others attend Ikechukwu's wedding

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Davido buys Rolls Royce worth N183M

Thomas Partey recognised as La Liga champion after Atletico Madrid victory

Shatta Wale shades Davido over new Rolls Royce; says 'I don't use my father's money'