National electricity grid collapses again

The last grid collapse occurred on July 28, 2021.

The latest collapse occurred around 1pm on August 23, 2021 and Distribution Companies (DISCOs) have been relaying the now routine development to customers with tons of apologies.

A quick check by Pulse reveals that most neighborhoods in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital and Abuja, the nation's capital city, have been subsumed in darkness for most of the day.

Ikeja Electric sent the following message to customers: "Kindly be informed that the current power outage is due to a nationwide system collapse which occurred at about 13:06hrs affecting all parts of Ikeja Electric Network. Be rest assured that power supply will be restored as soon as grid stability is re-established."

Kaduna Electric said: "We sincerely apologise for the power outage in our franchise states which is due to a system collapse from the national grid. Supply shall be restored as soon as the grid is back up."