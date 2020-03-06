The Entertainment industry has benefited immensely from the freedom on the social media.

Social Media has led to the discovery of artistes, expanded the brands of comedians, opened doors for children to get help in school, helped with the passing of information that has led to the arrest of culprits, helped people find their family members and been a source of immense joy to many. This is why this stand needs to be taken.

Among those lending their voice to speak up are Banky W, Chigul, Kate Henshaw, Frank Donga, Dotun, Aprodijaand a host of others. They will be speaking to shed more light on how this bill affects everyone and why the entertainment industry needs to get involved in the processes that determine our future in entertainment and in Nigeria as a whole.

Important Things To Note

The bill affects everyone who works with the internet, every journalist, media organisation, internet service providers, individuals, bloggers and youtubers. The Bill is in place for a third hearing and gets its first public hearing in Abuja on Monday. The Conference being held in Lekki, Lagos on the 10th of March, 2020 will be to discuss in detail how this bill affects us and how we can be a part of the voices that lead to change. Join us to learn how. Everyone can help. There is something you can do. Your voice matters.

National Conference on Supporting the Civic Space: A campaign against the Social Media Bill

Key Issues With The Bill (as culled from EiE)

You must not make false statement that diminish public confidence in the performance of any duty or function of, or in the exercise of any power by the Government.

This will silence criticisms and stifle opposition. If you share any information that can paint the government in bad light, you are guilty.

The Nigeria Police Force may direct the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to order the internet access service provider to take reasonable steps to disable access by end-users in Nigeria to the online location.

If an online location is being used by over 3 million Nigerians, this implies the online location (website, webpage, chatroom etc.) will be denied access because of the sin of 1 person.

A DECLARATION is false if it is false or misleading, whether wholly or in part, and whether on its own or in the context in which it appears.

Different people are likely to imply different things from the same statement. So why should someone be punished because some people interpreted the information wrongly? Also, it is unreasonable to interpret a statement on its own devoid of the context in which it was used.

PLEASE CLICK THERE TO RSVP

