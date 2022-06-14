National Assembly workers suspend strike
The workers embarked on an indefinite strike on Monday, June 6, 2022.
The workers had in a statement on Sunday, June 5, 2022, announced an indefinite strike over the non-payment of a backlog of salaries and allowances by the National Assembly management.
In the statement, the workers said they resolved to embark on the strike over the failure of the National Assembly management to implement the subsisting Memorandum of Understanding jointly signed by the NASC and NASS management and PASAN on April 13, 2021.
Details later…
