RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

National Assembly workers suspend strike

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The workers embarked on an indefinite strike on Monday, June 6, 2022.

National Assembly. (Punch)
National Assembly. (Punch)
Recommended articles

The workers had in a statement on Sunday, June 5, 2022, announced an indefinite strike over the non-payment of a backlog of salaries and allowances by the National Assembly management.

In the statement, the workers said they resolved to embark on the strike over the failure of the National Assembly management to implement the subsisting Memorandum of Understanding jointly signed by the NASC and NASS management and PASAN on April 13, 2021.

Details later…

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Owo terror attack victims for mass burial on Friday

Owo terror attack victims for mass burial on Friday

‘He hates Muslims’ — MURIC warns Atiku against picking Wike as running mate

‘He hates Muslims’ — MURIC warns Atiku against picking Wike as running mate

INEC promises to conduct good governorship election in Ekiti

INEC promises to conduct good governorship election in Ekiti

National Assembly workers suspend strike

National Assembly workers suspend strike

100m Nigerians are unemployed – Obi

100m Nigerians are unemployed – Obi

Boko Haram abducts 2 women in Konduga LG, says Borno CP

Boko Haram abducts 2 women in Konduga LG, says Borno CP

Kaduna inaugurates 81 officials for 2022 hajj exercise

Kaduna inaugurates 81 officials for 2022 hajj exercise

APC Stakeholders want search for 2023 VP narrowed to Northern Christian

APC Stakeholders want search for 2023 VP narrowed to Northern Christian

Ebonyi votes are for APC not Labour or any other party — Umahi

Ebonyi votes are for APC not Labour or any other party — Umahi

Trending

2023: Aisha Yesufu announces support for Peter Obi

Aisha Yesufu

Terrorists in helicopter allegedly attack ECWA, homes, farms in Southern Kaduna

Terrorists (GuardianNG)

Afenifere reacts as court orders killers of Fasoranti's daughter to die by hanging

killers of Fasoranti's daughter

Ordinary President suspends crowdfunding as ASUU rejects N50m donation

Ordinary President.