RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

National Assembly shifts passage of 2022 budget to next week

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Assembly has shifted the passage of 2022 budget to next week, to enable it to accommodate preparations for 2023 elections and the 2022 National Population Census.

Nigerian senators [Tope Brown]
Nigerian senators [Tope Brown]

Sen. Barau Jibrin, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation disclosed this when he spoke with newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

“The 2023 general elections and the projected national head counts slated for next year are very important that is the reason why we want to make provisions for them in the 2022 budget .

“As a result of the importance of the two exercises, the passage of the 2022 budget will no longer be possible this week as earlier planned and clearly stated on our time table,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had on Oct. 7 presented a budget of N16.3 trillion to the National Assembly for approval.

The final budget was supposed to have been laid on Tuesday by the Appropriation Committee for eventual passage on Wednesday or Thursday before the postponement.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

New report on COVID-19 in Africa shows widespread willingness to get vaccinated

New report on COVID-19 in Africa shows widespread willingness to get vaccinated

Oby Ezekwesili joins Board of Directors of Nexford University

Oby Ezekwesili joins Board of Directors of Nexford University

Delta youths are making a difference in Nigeria's economy, says Gov Okowa

Delta youths are making a difference in Nigeria's economy, says Gov Okowa

The federal government will be conducting an accountability audit of agencies

The federal government will be conducting an accountability audit of agencies

EFCC arrests First Bank Holding Chairman over $72.87m linked to Diezani

EFCC arrests First Bank Holding Chairman over $72.87m linked to Diezani

NCC Boss says EFCC needs training to distinguish cyber criminality from genuine businesses

NCC Boss says EFCC needs training to distinguish cyber criminality from genuine businesses

National Assembly shifts passage of 2022 budget to next week

National Assembly shifts passage of 2022 budget to next week

The United Kingdom removes Nigeria, others from Red List

The United Kingdom removes Nigeria, others from Red List

Nigeria records 1,424 new COVID-19 cases in 14 states, FCT

Nigeria records 1,424 new COVID-19 cases in 14 states, FCT

Trending

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron (Solacebase)

Embassy confirms arrival of 78 Nigerian students on scholarship in Russia

Nigerian students arrive Russia (NAN)

Emirates Airline suspends flights to Nigeria indefinitely

Emirates Airline suspends flights to Nigeria indefinitely.

Sanwo-Olu cancels planned 'walk for peace', blames Omicron variant

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu [LASG]