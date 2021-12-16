National Assembly shifts passage of 2022 budget to next week

“The 2023 general elections and the projected national head counts slated for next year are very important that is the reason why we want to make provisions for them in the 2022 budget .

“As a result of the importance of the two exercises, the passage of the 2022 budget will no longer be possible this week as earlier planned and clearly stated on our time table,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had on Oct. 7 presented a budget of N16.3 trillion to the National Assembly for approval.