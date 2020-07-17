This is indicated in a query with Reference number NASC/CHO/1/2 dated July 16, issued by the NASC Executive Chairman Ahmed Amshi and was received by the registry of the CNA on Thursday in Abuja.

It reads; “The attention of the National Assembly Service Commission was drawn to a press release titled: Retirement age for staff of the National Assembly is 40 years of service or 64 years of age whichever comes first dated July 15, and signed by Mohammed Sani-Omolori, Clerk to the National Assembly.

“As you are very much aware, the Clerk to the National Assembly is an employee of the National Assembly Service Commission, vide Section 6 (1)b of the National Assembly Act, 2014 (as amended).

“The Clerk to the National Assembly has no authority whatsoever to dictate anything to the commission.

“Your press statement is considered by the commission as a gross insubordination to a constituted authority.

“You are, by this letter, requested to explain to the commission within twenty four (24) hours as to why disciplinary action will not be taken against you as per provision of Section 6(2)b of the National Assembly Service Act, 2014 (as amended) for this gross insubordination.”

Meanwhile, the commission had earlier issued a statement, directing all the staff who have attained 35 years of service or 60 years old to proceed on retirement immediately.

This decision of the commission affected Sani-Omolori and 149 senior members of staff of the National Assembly.

The commission mandated those affected to proceed on leave immediately and that retirement letters would be sent to them.

Sani-Omolori, in a counter statement on July 15, challenged the commission’s authority to rescind a resolution passed by the 8th National Assembly on the Condition of Service.

He said that new condition of service had extended the retirement age to 65 years and 45 years in service, whichever comes first.

He urged members of staff of the National Assembly to ignore the commission and go about their daily legal activity.