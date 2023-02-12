ADVERTISEMENT
National Assembly quarters mosque gets new chief imam

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Management Committee of the National Assembly Central Mosque, Legislators’ Quarters, Abuja, has appointed Sheikh Sufyan Malumfashi, as the new Chief Imam of the mosque.

The appointment came about 10 months after the disengagement of Sheikh Muhammad Nuru-Khalid as Chief Imam of the mosque in April 2022.

According to Jarkasa, the new appointment was endorsed by the mosque’s management committee headed by Sen. Saidu Dansadau and his deputy, Abubakar Bawa-Bwari.

He said that the committee “after all necessary due diligence, consultation with stakeholders and due process resolved to unanimously appoint Sheikh Sufyan Malumfashi as the new Chief Imam of the mosque.”

Jarkasa said Sheikh Malumfashi had served as the Chief Imam of Area 11 Jumu’at Mosque, and was at the Saudi Arabian Consulate Office, Asokoro, as Jumma’at prayer imam.

The secretary said Sheikh Malumfashi is currently a visiting Jumu’at Imam of Al-Noor mosque, Wuse II, all in Abuja.

Shiekh Malumfashi is presently the Deputy Ameer (Chairman) of the FCT Committee of Imams.

“He coordinate Da’awah activities on behalf of an International Donor Agency in six African countries

“He hails from Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State and obtained his first degree in Islamic Studies from the Islamic University of Medina in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“Similarly, the new chief imam of the National Assembly Central Mosque, Zone, E, Legislators’ Quarters Apo, got his second degree from the Nasarawa State University, Keffi and is happily married with children.”

