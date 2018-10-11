Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

National Assembly: Proposal for Sergeant at Arms to bear arms moved

National Assembly Proposal for Sergeant at Arms to bear arms moved

The move which came under a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Rep. Ossai Ossai (PDP- Delta), is to act as a check against future invasion of the chambers of the National Assembly.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play National Assembly: Proposal for Sergeant at Arms to bear arms moved

The House of Representatives on Thursday proposed the procurement of fire arms for the Sergeant-At-Arms at the National Assembly.

The move which came under a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Rep. Ossai Ossai (PDP- Delta), is to act as a check against future invasion of the chambers of the National Assembly.

Ossai, while raising the motion for the need to allow the Sergeant-At-Arms to procure arms, said it was a universal standard practice.

He stressed that it had become necessary because of the recent upsurge of security threats to the National Assembly.

The lawmaker noted that in other democratic nations, Sergeant-At-Arms bear arms, and that National Assembly security personnel cannot operate differently.

“There is an urgent need to train the Sergeant-At-Arms of the National Assembly on the use of firearms and other self defence mobile electronic devices.

“A well trained Sergeant–At-Arms on the use, bearing, procurement and storage of firearms will give the lawmakers and the entire National Assembly premises the needed safety and a better security protection it deserves.

The House, therefore, resolved to amend the National Assembly Service Commission Act of 2014 to establish a full fledged training academy as a unit of the office of the Sergeant At-Arms of the National Assembly.

It also resolved to amend the Standing Orders of the House by adding that one of the rules of the Sergeant-At-Arms, is the bearing and use of firearms for the protection of legislators, National Assembly premises and its precincts.”

The motion was unanimously adopted by members when it was put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Mr Yakubu Dogara.

The House, therefore, mandated its Committees on Police and Legislative Compliance to liaise with the Presidency and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that legislative activities had been disrupted in recent times by thugs who snatched the Mace unchallenged in the Red Chambers of the Senate.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 2019 Election Afenifere group in closed-door meeting with Obasanjobullet
2 Melaye Senator cleans Saraki’s seat during plenarybullet
3 Kachikwu Report shows Buhari's minister lied about university degreebullet

Related Articles

Senate passes N189bn INEC budget for 2019 election
Kwankwaso Senator threatens to dump PDP over disagreement
2019 Elections We must not go to polls with divided family – APC governors warn
2019 Elections APC will definitely field governorship candidate in Zamfara, Okorocha insists
Explore 7 popular buildings in Abuja and the stories behind them
Kachikwu Report shows Buhari's minister lied about university degree
Ekweremadu Court permits FG to serve Deputy Senate President through NASS
Oshiomhole APC presidential aspirants call for national chairman’s resignation
In Rivers Court annuls all APC elections

Local

4 ways army said governors are sponsoring Fulani herdsmen
Boko Haram Defense Headquarters solicits vital information in defeating terrorists
Buhari ready to deal with those who oppose unity in Nigeria
Buhari President ready to deal with those who oppose unity in Nigeria
Court annuls all APC elections in Rivers state
In Kogi Court quashes compulsory retirement of 4 Perm. Secs
The Director-General of NAPTIP, Dame Julie Okah-Donli at an event
Human Trafficking 836 victims rescued by NAPTIP from Delta State - DG
X
Advertisement