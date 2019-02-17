The Clerk to the National Assembly, Mr Mohammed Sani-Omolori made this known in a statement on Sunday.

He said the postponement became necessary following postponement of the Presidential and National Assembly election rescheduled for Saturday Feb. 23.

This is to inform all distinguished senators and honorable members that resumption of plenary session earlier scheduled for Tuesday Feb. 19 has been postpones to Tuesday, Feb. 26 due to the postponement of the national elections.

All distinguished senators and honorable members are expected to resume plenary session by 10 a.m. on Feb. 26 please, he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Senate had on Jan. 24, adjourned plenary till Feb. 19, to enable preparations for the Feb. 16 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

NAN further reports that the Senate did not consider the 2019 Appropriation Bill before it proceeded on the break.

It however passed the Minimum Wage Bill through first and second reading.