RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

National Assembly can’t impeach Buhari – Femi Adesina boasts

Authors:

Ima Elijah

“Mr. President is not going to wave a magic wand to solve the security issues" - Adesina

Femi Adesina with President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
Femi Adesina with President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
Recommended articles

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, played down the possibilities of his principal being impeached.

Speaking on Channels Television in reaction to the move, which is still very much in its early stage, Adesina said, “The National Assembly has a self-regulatory mechanism. It is so composed that minorities can’t have their way.

“They cannot force it down the throats of the majority and fortunately, in those Chambers, we have sensible people who will say ‘No, it’s true we have insecurity in the country and the President is doing his best, so let us continue to encourage the security agencies to do better.’

“Mr. President is not going to wave a magic wand to solve the security issues. No one has such a magic wand. It is something that would be done methodically.

“It’s something that will be done systematically… It’s not going to be by magic wand. There’s no magic wand to solve this kind of problem.”

Senators across party lines, on Wednesday, July 27, 202stormed out of plenary, calling for the impeachment of Buhari, as well as the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan over the increasing rate of insecurity in Nigeria.

The Presidency boasted that the ruling political party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, has the majority of lawmakers in the Red Chamber, thereby making it impossible for the minority to have their way.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

He is 86 and should not lead Nigeria, says Bola Tinubu's in-law

He is 86 and should not lead Nigeria, says Bola Tinubu's in-law

INEC will continue to adopt technology for accurate results: Yakubu

INEC will continue to adopt technology for accurate results: Yakubu

National Assembly can’t impeach Buhari – Femi Adesina boasts

National Assembly can’t impeach Buhari – Femi Adesina boasts

Abuja is not safe, release Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB tells Buhari govt

Abuja is not safe, release Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB tells Buhari govt

Alleged 109. 5bn fraud: Court admits suspended AGF, others to bail

Alleged 109. 5bn fraud: Court admits suspended AGF, others to bail

Senate's threat to impeach Buhari is uncalled for - Lai Mohammed

Senate's threat to impeach Buhari is uncalled for - Lai Mohammed

Ikpeazu approves N450m as salary support for Abia Polytechnic workers

Ikpeazu approves N450m as salary support for Abia Polytechnic workers

Fuel subsidy: Oando, AA Rano, Sahara Energy, others deny receiving payments

Fuel subsidy: Oando, AA Rano, Sahara Energy, others deny receiving payments

Imo Govt to spend N349m for construction of modern abattoir – Commissioner

Imo Govt to spend N349m for construction of modern abattoir – Commissioner

Trending

Boko Haram, ISWAP plan to attack 5 states including Lagos

Boko Haram, ISWAP plan to attack 5 states including Lagos. (Leadership)

Senators threaten to impeach Buhari over silence on terrorist attacks

Buhari looking sad

Bandits break into houses in Kaduna, kidnap over 35 residents

Bandits break into houses in Kaduna, kidnap over 35 residents. (TheNation)

CAN dares APC to name bishops that attended Shettima’s unveiling

Some of the clerics who attended Kashim Shettima's unveiling in Abuja on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.