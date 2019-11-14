Natasha Akpoti, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi, has accused incumbent Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, of deploying hoodlums with machine guns to her party head office in Lokoja to unleash terror and abduct her because she's become a threat to his re-election bid.

In a 10-minute video she shared on social media, Akpoti narrated how the SDP office was attacked. She said the thugs who acted on the governor's orders, burnt down the entire SDP secretariat and every item in the building.

"It's all burnt down. Nobody could come close because the APC thugs were here all through the night, shooting ammunition in the air. I am actually standing in the SDP office in Lokoja. What exactly is Yahaya Bello doing? Do we have a president that watches? what about Oshiomole? What about APC? Are they proud of their product?

Akpoti says Kogi Police Commissioner, Esa Sunday Ogbu was involved in the attack on the state's SDP head office. (The image of Yahaya Bello used for illustrative purpose) [Sahara Reporters]

"I'm calling out El-Rufai.. you told me in Russia that you are going to support the return of Yahaya Bello, is this what you stand for? Amaechi, Fayemi of Ekiti, is this what you all stand for? Are we not human beings in Kogi State? Don't we deserve to have a good leader? Are we slaves? Are we not Nigerians? Are we not protected by the constitution?" the SDP candidate queried.

The Kogi guber candidate said after she was informed that the SDP head office was on fire, she quickly alerted the Department of State Service (DSS), police, and the military, who could not do anything on their arrival at the scene.

Akpoti said, "The military tried to get close to the secretariat to stop the fire but were unable to, because the APC thugs were here in their numbers with machine guns....At night, this whole place was burning, people could not have access to it.... This place burnt down all night."

Akpoti added that while she's wondering what Bello is still doing in office, she doesn't think he deserves being in a position of authority.

According to her, the incumbent governor has failed in his responsibility to protect lives and property in the state, including hers.

Akpoti further accused the State Commissioner of Police, Akeem Busari, of being complicit in the attack on the SDP head office. "No immunity should stop you from arresting Yahaya Bello," she said to Busari.

She stated, "Last night, my policemen could not come close because we saw vehicles from the police, and the kind of guns they were carrying. They have bomb actions, machine guns, and were shooting in the air, surrounding this building for 2 hours till it burnt down, and the commissioner of police was around and could not stop them."

Akpoti added that Bello is planning to have her abducted and blame it on the Igalas.

The Kogi governorship election holds on Saturday, November 16, 2019.