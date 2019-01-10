The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Emir died on Thursday, Jan. 10, at a private hospital in Abuja.

He was 84 years old.

In a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Jibrin Gwamna, the speaker described the late Emir as a rare gem.

Balarabe-Abdullahi said that the demise of the monarch, who was also chairman of the state traditional council, was a big blow and colossal loss to the entire state and Nigeria at large.

“We and the entire state have lost a great peace promoter, a rear gem and a great father who ensures peaceful co-existence among the different ethnic groups in the state and Nigeria at large,“ he said.

Balarabe-Abdullahi said that the late Emir of Lafia had worked tirelessly for the emancipation of the people of Nasarawa State, adding that his demise would be felt by the people of the state.

” Our late Emir was a peace maker, promoter, a bridge builder and he had also contributed a lot to the development of not only Nasarawa State but the country at large.

“The news of his death is heartbreaking, painful, but God gives life and takes at will,” he said.

He urged the family, Lafia traditional council and the state at large not to be depressed but to be courageous and have faith in God.

The speaker prayed God to grant the entire family and the Lafia Traditional Council the fortitude to bear the loss.