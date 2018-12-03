Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

NASS: Union fixes Tuesday to protest unpaid salaries, allowances

NASS: Union fixes Tuesday to protest unpaid salaries, allowances

Mr Suleiman Haruna, the union’s Secretary-General, announced this in a statement in Abuja.

  • Published:
DSS seals entrance to NASS as plot to impeach Saraki thickens play

DSS locks up NASS as staff are stranded

(Pulse)

National Assembly staff under the aegis of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), had fixed Dec.4 to stage a protest over unpaid salaries and allowances.

Mr Suleiman Haruna, the union’s Secretary-General, announced this in a statement in Abuja.

Haurna said the first phase of the protest would take place between Dec. 4 and Dec. 8.

The association said the move had become necessary following nonchalant attitude of the national assembly leadership to toward their demands.

He explained that the action would be a blend of protest and picketing of offices within the assembly, adding that the union would not tolerate default from members.

According to him, the action will commence between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily within the stipulated days.

Haruna explained that members were demanding to be put on the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS).

“Also, all pending staff promotions and conversion letters should be released with arrears fully paid on or before Dec.31.

“The association has already issued a two-week ultimatum to the management to fulfill these demands or face strike,” he said. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Atiku 'gets' US visa after 13-years, jets out of Nigeriabullet
2 EFCC catches Lebanese man with $2m at Abuja airportbullet
3 Nigeria Police Force asks passionate youths to apply for...bullet

Related Articles

National Assembly NASS announces postponement of resumption of plenary
INEC will not suffer difficulties on budget, Electoral Act amendment delay – Chairman
Fallout Ex DSS boss Daura has been accused of collecting bribe in Ghana-must-go bags
Buhari President officially informs NASS of his return
DSS Invasion Sule Lamido condemns incident at National Assembly
2019 Elections Groups decry delayed passage of INEC budget
Saraki, Dogara NASS workers protest unpaid salaries, allowances
Mathew Seiyefa Presidency not happy with new DSS boss, might recall Daura – Report
Complete House of Reps Committee report indicting NEMA’s governing board
Ondo Speaker seeks President Buhari, NASS intervention in Assembly crisis

Local

Boko Haram: I-G deploys additional 2,000 personnel to North East
Police Service Commission lauds Buhari’s commitment over welfare of police officers
Commission approves promotion of 239 senior police officers
Hassan Bello
Nigeria losses $9.1bn freight revenue to foreign ships yearly — council boss
Lagos Speaker, Obasa congratulates Oyetola ahead of inauguration as Osun Gov
Nigeria, Yoruba nation will miss Fasehun, says Lagos Speaker
X
Advertisement