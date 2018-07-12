NASS summons Malami over Buhari’s "controversial" Executive Orders

news

The Senate has summoned the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, over the Executive Orders signed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The decision of the Senate was sequel to a motion by Senator David Umaru on the alleged violations of human rights and provisions of the constitution by the executive arm of government.

Buhari signed an executive order seeking to restrain owners of assets under probe from carrying out further transactions on same.

Malami is expected to brief the upper legislative house on the executive orders which has been generating mixed reactions across the country.

Some lawmakers accused the Executive of usurping the lawmaking functions of the National Assembly.

“Executive orders have also effectively usurped legislative and judicial powers of the national assembly and the judiciary as enshrined respectively under sections 4 and 6 of the constitution,” Umaru said.

“There is lack of accountability for human rights violations by security agencies and other militant elements including armed herdsmen, heavy-handed violent responses to peaceful protests as exemplified by previous crackdown an agitator for the Independent State of Biafra (1908) and the recent violent clashes between the police and suspected members of the IMN who were protesting the release of their leader, lbrahim EL-Zakzaki in Abuja and Kaduna respectively,” he added.

He accused the Executive of alleged “state-inspired human rights violations and consistent constitutional infractions perpetrated by agencies of government.”

Similarly, Senator Shehu Sani, noted that the country is “gradually shifting into a state of tyranny and anarchy”.

“We may be comfortable today because we occupy this office but when we are out of this place, we are likely to fall victims,” the senator said.

Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, the lawmaker representing Abia south, claims Nigeria is in trouble under the current administration.

“If this hallowed chamber cannot speak up here, then we might as well pack up. We are in trouble under this particular regime and it is our right under the constitution to fight for our human rights,” Abaribe said.

Reps reject Buhari’s executive order

Meanwhile, lawmakers in the House of Representatives have rejected the recently signed Executive Order 6 on corruption recently signed by President Buhari.

Speaking at plenary on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, Nicholas Ossai, moved a motion seeking to suspend the order.

Ossai said the executive order, among other things, contradicts the recovery of public property act which vests the federal high court with powers to direct; or prohibit any disposition of properties belonging to persona under investigation.

“The executive order number is similar to the dreaded decree number 2 of 1984 that could be used as an instrument to hunt, traumatize, harass and victimize perceived political opponents,” he said.

Ondo state lawmaker, Bode Ayorinde, said the order is against the principles of democracy.

“We are in a democracy and there is a clear separation of powers, this should not be allowed,” Ayorinde said.

The House also resolved to invite The attorney-general of the federation; and Kefas Magaji, chairman of Nigerian Law Reform Commission, to appear before it and submit a list of all subsidiary legislation in Nigeria within two weeks