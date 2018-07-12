Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

NASS summons Malami over Buhari’s "controversial" Executive Orders

Malami NASS summons AGF over Buhari’s "controversial" Executive Orders

Malami is expected to brief Nigerians on the Executive Orders signed by President Buhari and alleged violation of human rights in the country.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Reps committee says Malami committed fraud by reinstating Maina play

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami

(ThisDay)

The Senate has summoned the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, over the Executive Orders signed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The decision of the Senate was sequel to a motion by Senator David Umaru on the alleged violations of human rights and provisions of the constitution by the executive arm of government.

Buhari signed an executive order seeking to restrain owners of assets under probe from carrying out further transactions on same.

Malami is expected to brief the upper legislative house on the executive orders which has been generating mixed reactions across the country.

5 ways Malami is messing with Buhari's head over Malabu deal play

AGF Malami and President Buhari sign dotted lines

(State House)

 

Some lawmakers accused the Executive of usurping the lawmaking functions of the National Assembly.

“Executive orders have also effectively usurped legislative and judicial powers of the national assembly and the judiciary as enshrined respectively under sections 4 and 6 of the constitution,” Umaru said.

“There is lack of accountability for human rights violations by security agencies and other militant elements including armed herdsmen, heavy-handed violent responses to peaceful protests as exemplified by previous crackdown an agitator for the Independent State of Biafra (1908) and the recent violent clashes between the police and suspected members of the IMN who were protesting the release of their leader, lbrahim EL-Zakzaki in Abuja and Kaduna respectively,” he added.

He accused the Executive of alleged “state-inspired human rights violations and consistent constitutional infractions perpetrated by agencies of government.”

Senator Shehu Sani reacts to Gov El-Rufai’s outbursts, curses play

Senator Shehu Sani

(Facebook)

 

Similarly, Senator Shehu Sani, noted that the country is “gradually shifting into a state of tyranny and anarchy”.

“We may be comfortable today because we occupy this office but when we are out of this place, we are likely to fall victims,” the senator said.

Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, the lawmaker representing Abia south, claims Nigeria is in trouble under the current administration.

Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called for the immediate release of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe. play

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe

(Ripples Nigeria)

 

“If this hallowed chamber cannot speak up here, then we might as well pack up. We are in trouble under this particular regime and it is our right under the constitution to fight for our human rights,” Abaribe said.

Reps reject Buhari’s executive order

Meanwhile, lawmakers in the House of Representatives have rejected the recently signed Executive Order 6 on corruption recently signed by President Buhari.

House of Reps plenary play

House of Reps plenary

(Twiter/RepsNGR)

 

Speaking at plenary on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, Nicholas Ossai, moved a motion seeking to suspend the order.

ALSO READ: PDP says president has no constitutional powers to sign Executive Order 6

Ossai said the executive order, among other things, contradicts the recovery of public property act which vests the federal high court with powers to direct; or prohibit any disposition of properties belonging to persona under investigation.

“The executive order number is similar to the dreaded decree number 2 of 1984 that could be used as an instrument to hunt, traumatize, harass and victimize perceived political opponents,” he said.

Ondo state lawmaker, Bode Ayorinde, said the order is against the principles of democracy.

“We are in a democracy and there is a clear separation of powers, this should not be allowed,” Ayorinde said.

The House also resolved to invite The attorney-general of the federation; and Kefas Magaji, chairman of Nigerian Law Reform Commission, to appear before it and submit a list of all subsidiary legislation in Nigeria within two weeks

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 The Avenger Ghost of ex Deputy Gov’s daughter shows way to killerbullet
2 Ekiti Election Fayose 'teargassed' by Police, PDP allegesbullet
3 Kemi Adeosun All you need to know about minister’s NYSC certificate...bullet

Related Articles

Ekiti Election Senator Ben Bruce condemns alleged attack on Governor Fayose
SARS Here's all you need to know about Police unit's new boss in Lagos
Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Gov launches Health Insurance Scheme
Child Bride Man who wanted to marry 15-yr-old girl gets beaten by wedding photographer
Dino Melaye Senate urges FG to restore Senator’s security details
Buhari What President told APC supporters at the Ekiti campaign rally
Ekiti Election Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah faults deployment of 30,000 policemen to monitor election

Local

Arms Smuggling Customs intercepts cache of ammunition at Tin-Can Island Port
How PDP ganged up with 38 parties to kick out Buhari
Oshiomhole Non APC memebers appointees sabotaging Buhari's change agenda - Chairman
Buhari commissions first phase of Abuja metro line
Buhari President commissions first phase of Abuja metro line
Pulse Opinion: Is Nigeria's CUPP half full or half empty?
2019 Election No member of CUPP has withdrawn – PPA Chairman