The security personnel at the National Assembly Complex were on Monday positioned in strategic locations to prevent breakdown of law and order as members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, (IMN) also known as Shiite clashed with police officers in Abuja.

Members of the sect who are demanding the release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, who has been in detention for about three years, violently clashed with security operatives at the Federal Secretariat at about 1.30 p.m.

Security operatives within the premises of the National Assembly including the Sergeant-at-Arms shut down the entrance of the complex, diverting vehicular movement to alternative routes.

However, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) observed that businesses at the complex were going on normally as banks, shop owners, food vendors and workers were going about their activities.

Same protesters on Tuesday, July 9, had almost invaded the NASS premises throwing stones, vandalised private and public properties and injured three policemen in the process.

The injured security personnel were rushed to the NASS clinic and later to the National Hospital Abuja where they are still receiving treatments.