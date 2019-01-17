This followed a Point of Order by Sen. Oluremi Tinubu(APC-Lagos) at plenary on Thursday.

Tinubu, who relied on Order 43 of the Senate Rules, brought the attention of the senate to the case of burglary in her office by unidentified persons.

She said the burglars carted away law reform books and some electronics in the office.

She called on the senate to wade into the matter, saying she was no longer comfortable in the office, especially given that the invaders did not take away anything meaningful.

She urged the senate “to replace the carted items and investigate the incident thoroughly to unravel the rationale behind such criminal act.”

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekwerenmadu, who presided over plenary, said the situation was appalling, as other cases had been reported.

He said “a member reported how his car was vandalised and money stolen at the National Assembly premises.

“After the case was reported to the security, they checked the foot ages of the CCTV cameras in the complex, only to find out that they were all not working.”

The deputy president expressed concern that after huge public funds had been invested in the provision of CCTVs, they were not functional.

He said the senate would not replace the stolen items in Tinubu’s office until investigations had been concluded, to ascertain the rationale behind the burglary.

He called on the management to be up and doing in its responsibilities.

He said the issue was already being investigated and that the senate would “come out with a true picture of what happened.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the media had before now reported rising cases of vandalism in the premises, where private cars and accessories like batteries were stolen from visitors cars.