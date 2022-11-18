NASS Commission appoints Tambuwal as Acting Clerk, others

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tambuwal was the former Secretary of Finance and Accounts.

According to Amshi, others who are appointed include Mr Ogunlana Kamoru, acting Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly (DCNA).

“Mrs Henrietta Aimua-Ehikioya is now redeployed as Secretary of Legal Services; Mr Birma Shuaibu, acting Secretary of Human Resources Directorate; Mr Umoru Ali, acting Secretary of Research and Information; and Mr Omogbehin Yomi, acting Secretary, Special Duties.

“Mr Inyang Titus, acting Secretary of Finance and Accounts; Mr Nwoba Andrew, acting Secretary of Planning and Legislative Budget.”

The executive chairman said that the appointments were sequel to the approval by the commission, of a memorandum presented by the Committee on Establishment, Records and Training to the commission.

“This is on the need to fill existing vacancies in the National Assembly Management team.”

Amshi said that the commission had further resolved that the outgoing Clerk to the National Assembly, Mr Ojo Amos, would continue to work with Tambuwal until his retirement on Feb. 14, 2023.

“This is in order to ensure the success of the ongoing 2023 Appropriation Bill’s processing that should be transmitted by only the substantive Clerk to the National Assembly in accordance with the provisions of the Authentication Act.”

NAN reports that Tambawal was born on Feb. 2, 1965. He acquired the first school leaving certificate (FSLC) at Town Primary School, Tambawal in 1978 and General Certificate of Education (GCE O/Level) at GSSS, Birnin-Kebbi in 1983.

He got admission into the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto where he obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics in 1989.