RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NASS Commission appoints Tambuwal as Acting Clerk, others

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) has approved the appointment of Mr Sani Tambuwal as acting Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA).

NASS Commission appoints Tambuwal as Acting Clerk, others. [The Guardian]
NASS Commission appoints Tambuwal as Acting Clerk, others. [The Guardian]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tambuwal was the former Secretary of Finance and Accounts.

According to Amshi, others who are appointed include Mr Ogunlana Kamoru, acting Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly (DCNA).

Mrs Henrietta Aimua-Ehikioya is now redeployed as Secretary of Legal Services; Mr Birma Shuaibu, acting Secretary of Human Resources Directorate; Mr Umoru Ali, acting Secretary of Research and Information; and Mr Omogbehin Yomi, acting Secretary, Special Duties.

Mr Inyang Titus, acting Secretary of Finance and Accounts; Mr Nwoba Andrew, acting Secretary of Planning and Legislative Budget.”

The executive chairman said that the appointments were sequel to the approval by the commission, of a memorandum presented by the Committee on Establishment, Records and Training to the commission.

“This is on the need to fill existing vacancies in the National Assembly Management team.”

Amshi said that the commission had further resolved that the outgoing Clerk to the National Assembly, Mr Ojo Amos, would continue to work with Tambuwal until his retirement on Feb. 14, 2023.

“This is in order to ensure the success of the ongoing 2023 Appropriation Bill’s processing that should be transmitted by only the substantive Clerk to the National Assembly in accordance with the provisions of the Authentication Act.

NAN reports that Tambawal was born on Feb. 2, 1965. He acquired the first school leaving certificate (FSLC) at Town Primary School, Tambawal in 1978 and General Certificate of Education (GCE O/Level) at GSSS, Birnin-Kebbi in 1983.

He got admission into the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto where he obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics in 1989.

He went further to obtain a Postgraduate Diploma in Management in 1996 and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration in 2001 from the same university.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fire guts several houses, worship centre in Benin

Fire guts several houses, worship centre in Benin

NASS Commission appoints Tambuwal as Acting Clerk, others

NASS Commission appoints Tambuwal as Acting Clerk, others

NBS ranks Ondo lowest on poverty index, ex-OSOPADEC boss hails Akeredolu

NBS ranks Ondo lowest on poverty index, ex-OSOPADEC boss hails Akeredolu

Police rescue teenage girl locked up in a cage by her aunt

Police rescue teenage girl locked up in a cage by her aunt

Soludo doesn't regret penning anti-Obi comments - Aide

Soludo doesn't regret penning anti-Obi comments - Aide

INEC anticipates run-off, to print 187m ballot papers for presidential poll

INEC anticipates run-off, to print 187m ballot papers for presidential poll

Oldest primary school student in the world dies in Kenya aged 99

Oldest primary school student in the world dies in Kenya aged 99

Court rejects Kola Abiola, PRP’s objection to aggrieved presidential aspirant’s plea

Court rejects Kola Abiola, PRP’s objection to aggrieved presidential aspirant’s plea

Buhari orders immediate implementation of enhanced salary for judicial officers

Buhari orders immediate implementation of enhanced salary for judicial officers

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

TV station apologises for reporting 'fake news' about Tinubu

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU declares lecture-free day, plans protest over half salaries

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. (Thisday)

‘God bless PDP’: Nigerians react to Tinubu’s gaffe in Plateau

ICPC board member reacts to photos of minors on INEC voters’ register. (ICPC)

ICPC board member reacts to photos of minors on INEC voters’ register [Exclusive]