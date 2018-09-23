NASS announces postponement of resumption of plenary

news

The Clerk of the National Assembly, M. A. Sani- Omolori has announced the postponement of the resumption of plenary.

This was made known in statement issued to newsmen on Sunday, September 23, 2018.

The statement reads: “This is to inform all Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members that resumption of plenary session earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 25th September has been postponed to Tuesday 9th October due to the activities of the primaries of the political parties.

“All Distinguished Senators and Honourable members are expected to resume plenary session by 10 am on the 9th of October, please.”

