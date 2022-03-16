Nasarawa’s Gov. Sule cautions APC members against heating polity

The governor noted that two former governors of the state, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu and Alhaji Umaru Al-Makura, were vying for the party’s National Chairmanship position.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC has slated its national convention for March 26.

Gov. Sule noted that his two predecessors vying for the party’s chairmanship position are respected leaders of the party in the state and assured that the state would support any of them that emerged as the chairman.

Sule also advised those contesting for other positions to put the interests of the party above their personal interests.

“Do not destroy the party today simply because you think you cannot get what you are looking for.

“Anyone who does anything to destroy the party because he or she cannot realise his or her ambition is not a party man and not a democrat,’’ the governor said.

He urged the newly-inaugurated state officials of the party to settle down and mobilise the people towards the success of the party at the 2023 general elections.

In his remarks, Mr Ibrahim Balarebe-Abdullahi, Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, lauded the governor for his leadership style in the state in the last three years.

He assured the governor and the party of support in future elections.