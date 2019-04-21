News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Buhari on Thursday signed the Minimum Wage Repeal and Re-Enactment Act, 2019 into law.

NYCN gave the commendation in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Malam Muhammad Lawal, on Sunday in Keffi.

“We appreciate the sincerity of Buhari in ensuring that the new minimum wage bill is signed into law.

“This is a welcome development and we hope that the states and employers within the private sector will commence an immediate implementation of the new minimum wage.’’

Lawal noted that the President had always shown tendency to come up with actions geared toward favouring the generality of the masses in the country.

He also commended the leadership of the organised labour for their doggedness and resilience throughout the negotiations for the new national minimum wage.

“I commend members of the National Assembly and the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment for the roles they played in getting the new minimum wage of N30,000 approved for workers.’’