Alhaji Dalhatu Dogara, its Chief Fire Officer said on Wednesday in Lafia that there were only four female firefighters in the state.

Dogara observed that the need for more women to join the fire service became imperative because some residents hold the belief that if their houses went on fire, male fire fighters should be prohibited from accessing the scene.

“We live in an area where some do not want males to fight fire in their houses because of their women. With more women in the service, we can use them to access the households and lecture them on how to prevent fire outbreaks,’’ he said.

He said the four female firefighters in the state “have been participating gallantly in fire fighting and their performances make us call for more to join the service’’.

Dogara said the service received 172 distress calls in 2020, out of which 155 were on fire incidents, eight for rescue operations and nine false calls.

He said eight lives were lost to fire in the state in 2020, but that the service saved four other lives.

“The estimated value of property lost as a result of the fire outbreaks was about N201 million, while the estimated value of property saved was N2.7 billion. Most of the fire incidents occurred in residences,’’ he said.