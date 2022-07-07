RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nasarawa State confirms 6 cases of Monkey Pox in two LGAs

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nasarawa State has confirmed six cases of Monkey Pox in two local government areas of Lafia and Keffi.

Monkey pox is a rare disease caused by monkeypox virus [WHO]
Monkey pox is a rare disease caused by monkeypox virus [WHO]

Mr Ahmed Yahaya, the State Commissioner for Health, disclosed this while addressing newsmen on Thursday in Lafia.

Recommended articles

The commissioner explained that two cases were first reported in Keffi Local Government in May and another four in Lafia.

According to him, health care workers in the state have been sensitised, trained on the occurrence of the disease.

He noted that drugs and essential commodities had been procured and treatment obtainable in all general hospitals and the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi.

He said emergency operational Centre for monkey pox had been activated while an incident manager was also appointed, adding that all necessary measures were in place in strategic areas to fight against the spread of the disease in the state.

“It is noteworthy that the disease can be transmitted through direct contact with infectious rash, scabs, such as kissing body fluids of infected persons, respiratory secretions, face to face prolonged contact.

“Intimate physical contact such as kissing, cuddling or having sex with infected person are some of the issues to be avoided,’’ Yahaya said.

Monkey Pox is a viral disease caused by the Monkey Pox virus, an enveloped double – stranded DNA virus that belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus of the Poxviridae family.

Yayaha said the monkey pox virus lasts for two-four weeks and characterised by fever, headache, muscle pains, swollen lymph nodes, adding that invitation period ranged from five to 21days and children, pregnant women were more vulnerable to contracting the disease.

He advised the people to report suspected symptoms to the nearest medical facilities in the state as well as maintain environmental hygiene in their communities.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG declares Monday, Tuesday public holidays to mark Eid-el-Kabir celebration

FG declares Monday, Tuesday public holidays to mark Eid-el-Kabir celebration

Nasarawa State confirms 6 cases of Monkey Pox in two LGAs

Nasarawa State confirms 6 cases of Monkey Pox in two LGAs

5 ways govt can make PVC acquisition & voting easy for Nigerians

5 ways govt can make PVC acquisition & voting easy for Nigerians

Ekweremadu and Wife denied bail again, remanded in Prison till August

Ekweremadu and Wife denied bail again, remanded in Prison till August

NYSC sanctions 18 youth corps members in Ekiti

NYSC sanctions 18 youth corps members in Ekiti

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson resigns

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson resigns

National Water Resources bill not for land grabbing — FG

National Water Resources bill not for land grabbing — FG

8 youth corps members to repeat service year, 4 get extension

8 youth corps members to repeat service year, 4 get extension

Gov. Sule appoints 2 Igbo traders as Special Assistants

Gov. Sule appoints 2 Igbo traders as Special Assistants

Trending

Bandits open fire on President Buhari's convoy in Katsina

Bandits open fire on President Buhari's advance convoy in Katsina. (Premium Times)

2023: Why the Obidient movement is a useless one – Asari Dokubo

10 Funny articles Asari Dokubo would write if he were a journalist

Police rescue abducted kids in underground of Ondo church; pastor arrested

Police found abducted kids in underground of Ondo church, pastor arrested. [Punch]

Controversy surrounds Abba Kyari’s whereabouts after attack on Kuje prison

Abba Kyari