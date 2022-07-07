Nasarawa State confirms 6 cases of Monkey Pox in two LGAs

The commissioner explained that two cases were first reported in Keffi Local Government in May and another four in Lafia.

According to him, health care workers in the state have been sensitised, trained on the occurrence of the disease.

He noted that drugs and essential commodities had been procured and treatment obtainable in all general hospitals and the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi.

He said emergency operational Centre for monkey pox had been activated while an incident manager was also appointed, adding that all necessary measures were in place in strategic areas to fight against the spread of the disease in the state.

“It is noteworthy that the disease can be transmitted through direct contact with infectious rash, scabs, such as kissing body fluids of infected persons, respiratory secretions, face to face prolonged contact.

“Intimate physical contact such as kissing, cuddling or having sex with infected person are some of the issues to be avoided,’’ Yahaya said.

Monkey Pox is a viral disease caused by the Monkey Pox virus, an enveloped double – stranded DNA virus that belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus of the Poxviridae family.

Yayaha said the monkey pox virus lasts for two-four weeks and characterised by fever, headache, muscle pains, swollen lymph nodes, adding that invitation period ranged from five to 21days and children, pregnant women were more vulnerable to contracting the disease.