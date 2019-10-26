Balarabe-Abdullahi, in a statement signed by his Press secretary Jibrin Gwamn, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), in Lafia on Friday, said that the former Nasarawa governor’s victory was “victory for democracy”.

“This victory will transform into more development and purposeful representation for the people of the southern zone of Nasarawa state.

“With this judgement, Al-Makura will now settle down to legislative business,” he said.

NAN reports that the Court of Appeal sitting in Makurdi on Friday dismissed the appeal filed by Sen Suleiman Adokwe and the PDP challenging the judgment of the National Assembly tribunal which upheld Al-Makura’s victory.

The appellate panel, which included Justices Jummai Hannatu Sankey and Joseph Eyo Ekanem, dismissed Adokwe’s appeal as lacking in merit.

Al-Makura of the APC had defeated Adokwe of the PDP after scoring 113,156 votes to dwarf his rival’s 104,595 votes.