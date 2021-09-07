Nasarawa Poly receives over 5,000 applications for 100 job slots

She disclosed that 400 first class degree holders applied for the job vacancies, and commended the committee for the support the institution is enjoying, urging its sustenance.

“We have received over 5,000 applications from applicants for the 100 vacancies approved by the government.

“We have screened and have gotten 767 qualified applicants, out of which 400 are first class degree holders,” she said.

Kotso said that the management had installed solar power in the school’s library and Information Communication Technology (ICT) Centre, adding that work on the perimeter fencing had reached advanced stage to enhance security in the institution.

“We have also strengthen our registration portal to block leakages and wastages,” she added.

The rector called on the students not to allow themselves to be used to perpetrate violence crisis in the institution but continue to be law abiding.

She, however, identified funding as a major challenge facing the institution.

“Gov. Abdullahi Sule is doing his best in taking the institution to the next level of development.

“As Oliver Twist, we are appealing for more funding, as we are prepared to continue to bring new innovations for the overall development of the institution,” she added.

Responding, Mr Daniel Ogazi, the Chairman of the Committee commended management of the Polytechnic for being up and doing in ensuring development of the institution.

Ogazi (APC- Kokona East), called on the state government to give more attention to development of the institution.