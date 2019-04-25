While confirming the incident to newsmen, Commissioner of police, Bola Longe said the command got information on Tuesday night that some motorcycle snatchers had been arrested by some youths around Agyaragun-Tofa.

The suspects according to Longe were said to have snatched the motorcycle along Shendam road in the outskirts of Lafia.

He said, “Immediately we got the information, we rushed to the scene, but before our men could arrive there, one of the suspects had been lynched and burnt by the mob, while the second suspect died on the way to the hospital.”

The police commissioner, however, warned people to stop meting out jungle justice to suspected criminals.

He said, “People should learn not to take the laws into their hands; they must let those saddled with such responsibilities to handle it because resorting to jungle justice is, in itself, an offence,”

He also urged the people of the state to always offer information that would help in curbing crime and criminality in the state.