The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shekwo was kidnapped from his residence on Kurikyo road, Lafia on Nov. 21, 2020 and later killed by his abductors.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Bola Longe paraded the suspect on Thursday in Lafia alongside 27 others arrested for various criminal offences across the state.

Longe said that the suspect, a 30-year-old man, was arrested on Feb.14, from Awe, following credible intelligence.

He said that the sum of N450,000 believed to be ransom collected from a kidnap victim from Taraba, was recovered from the suspect.

According to him, the suspect and four others were on the police watch-list in connection with the killing of the APC chieftain.

He said that the arrest brought to four, the number of suspects linked to the crime, adding that the police was closing in on the fifth suspect.

The CP also paraded 27 other suspects arrested for various criminal offences including armed robbery, kidnapping and cultism in the state.

Longe listed items recovered from the suspects to include seven firearms, 32 live ammunition, four vehicles, a motorcycle and N1, 050 million cash.

The CP assured the people of the command’s determination to safeguard their lives and property.

He warned all criminal elements in the state to desist, stressing that the Police would not relent in mobilising all resources at its disposal to confront them.

He, therefore, called for the support of all stakeholders for effective policing of the state.

Meanwhile, the CP also inaugurated Operation Puff Adder II, to tackle cases of kidnapping and banditry in the state.

Longe said that the operation comprised 158 personnel drawn from the Police Mobile Force, Special Forces and Counter Terrorism units of the command.

He said the personnel to be deployed to five strategic locations in the state, had been well trained and equipped to tackle all forms of security challenges in the state.