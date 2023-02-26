Nasarawa LP calls for calm, urges INEC to upload election results.

Emmanuel called on INEC to, as a matter of urgency, upload election results as earlier promised before the 2023 election.

According to him, INEC’s delay to upload election results has called for concern among Nigerians, especially party supporters in Nasarawa.

“Based on the reports we are receiving from our polling agents across the 13 local government areas of the state that the results have not been uploading in the server is the reason for this press conference.

“INEC said it will make sure that election results are transmitted electronically in this year’s election but since yesterday the election results are yet to be uploaded into the server.

“We are concerned and afraid that election results can be manipulated if the results cannot be uploaded from the polling unit, how can the results be transmitted from the collation centre,” he said.

Emmanuel, however, commended INEC for bringing innovation in this year’s election, especially the use of Bimodal Voters Accreditation System, and thanked security personnel for maintaining law and order.