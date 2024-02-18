Nasarawa lawmaker gives bursary, vehicles to constituents

He also assisted 33 students with ₦10,000 each for registration for the 2024 Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination and donated seven vehicles to groups and individuals in his constituency.

Hudu, the Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, gave out the cash and vehicles on Saturday in Awe, Awe Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the gesture was borne out of his desire to improve the lives of the people of his constituency.

Hudu explained that the donation of the vehicles was to ease the transportation challenges facing the beneficiaries and to enhance effective service delivery.

According to the lawmaker, the bursary and JAMB registration were to complement the government’s effort to improve education and enrollment and reduce the financial burden on parents.

The legislator further assured the people of his constituency of more dividends of democracy and reiterated his commitment to providing quality representation at the state legislature.

The lawmaker solicited the support of all his constituents to succeed while urging them to be law-abiding and peaceful.

He also appealed to his constituents to support the Gov. Abdullahi Sule-led administration in the state, given his commitment to good governance.

Speaking at the event, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, the state’s Deputy Governor, lauded Hudu for putting smiles on the faces of his people.

Akabe assured the people of more projects that would have a direct bearing on their lives.

He said that the state government had procured assorted grains to be distributed to the people to cushion the current hardship in the land.

He appreciated the state House of Assembly, led by Speaker Danladi Jatau, for giving Gov. Sule all the necessary support to succeed and called for its sustenance.

Akabe, however, urged the people of the state to go back to the farm to ensure food sufficiency in the state.

The deputy governor further called on the people of Awe to sustain the peace and unity in the area and support their legislators as well as the state government to succeed.

On his part, Jatau, the Speaker, Nasarawa Assembly, appreciated Hudu for being a worthy representative of his people.

“Hon. Hudu is making us proud in the assembly. He is a man that has his people at heart,” he said.

He assured of the Assembly’s continuous collaboration with the executive arm to deliver good governance to the people of Nasarawa State.

In his remarks, Dr Isah Abubakar, the Emir of Awe, thanked Hudu for the gesture and prayed to God to bless him abundantly.

The first-class traditional ruler urged the political class to find a way of addressing the hardship facing the people, especially the rising cost of goods in the market.

Abubakar called on his subjects and other Nigerians to continue to pray for leaders rather than curse them.

Earlier, Hashimu Abdullahi, former member representing Awe/ Doma/ Keana Federal Constituency and Chairman, Local Organising Committee of the event, said that the Awe North constituency did not make a mistake in electing Hudu to the assembly.