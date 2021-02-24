Hajiya Fatu Sabo, Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, made the disclosure in Lafia while distributing the desks to Principals of the schools.

She said that the desks meant to be used by 13, 000 students, was part of Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s efforts to replace damaged facilities in schools.

Sabo also distributed 179 First Aid boxes to Junior Secondary Schools, have done same to Senior Secondary Schools in October 2020 shortly after the COVID-19 lockdown.

The commissioner also distributed COVID-19 safety equipment including 400 hand wash basins, 8,000 pieces of liquid soap, 300 infrared thermometers, 3,500 pieces of hand sanitiser among others to the principals.

She called on the management of both public and private schools to strictly adhere to the safety protocols in order to contain the spread of the virus in the state.

Sabo urged the school managements to protect facilities in their respective schools to justify government’s investment.

She lauded the Sule-led administration for allocating N35. 4 billion to the education sector, representing 30 per cent of the 2021 budget, adding that the decision was in compliance with UNESCO’s recommendation.

Sabo assured that government would continue to provide infrastructures and facilities in schools, as well as give priority to training and retraining of teachers in the areas of science and technology.

In his remarks, Mr Umaru Ebeyan, State Chairman of National Parents Teachers Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN) commended the state government for the support to schools across the state.

He promised that as parents, they would continue to support the government as well as help in safeguarding facilities in schools against vandals.

The chairman however, appealed to the government for support towards the completion of the various projects initiated by the association in several schools in the state.

Ebeyan also appealed to the commissioner to provide vehicles for all Area Inspectorate Officers to enable them effectively supervise activities in schools.