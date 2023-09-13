Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nasarawa Govt approves 5% employment slots for PWDs

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor had directed all MDAs to henceforth reserve 5% of every recruitment exercise for PWDs.

Nasarawa State Governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule. [Twitter/@NasarawaGovt]
Nasarawa State Governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule. [Twitter/@NasarawaGovt]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by Abigail Waya, Head of Civil Service (HoCS) in the state and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lafia.

According to Waya, the approval became necessary in furtherance to the commitment of the Sule led administration and recognition of the importance of providing equal opportunities for all residents of the state.

The HoCS said that the governor had already directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to henceforth reserve 5% of every recruitment exercise for PWDs. She, however, said that the PWDs must have the necessary academic qualifications for the vacancies that exist.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This directive is in accordance with the domesticated Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities Act of the state signed in 2018.

“It is aimed at ensuring that individuals with disabilities are given fair access to government employment.

“Accordingly, I am pleased to convey the directive of the governor to MDAs who are expected to implement it with utmost dedication and commitment,” Waya said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Air Peace to begin direct flights from Lagos-Kano to Jeddah route, Oct 31

Air Peace to begin direct flights from Lagos-Kano to Jeddah route, Oct 31

Nigeria Customs generates ₦28.8bn in 8 months in Kano, Jigawa

Nigeria Customs generates ₦28.8bn in 8 months in Kano, Jigawa

LP inaugurates 481-member campaign council for Imo guber

LP inaugurates 481-member campaign council for Imo guber

'Pull in this clown,' Lauretta Onochie calls for Peter Obi's arrest

'Pull in this clown,' Lauretta Onochie calls for Peter Obi's arrest

Nasarawa Govt approves 5% employment slots for PWDs

Nasarawa Govt approves 5% employment slots for PWDs

13 states, 50 communities to witness heavy rainfall, flooding in September

13 states, 50 communities to witness heavy rainfall, flooding in September

Tinubu's classmate from Chicago State University finally speaks out

Tinubu's classmate from Chicago State University finally speaks out

Nigeria, Benin Republic collaborating to strengthen trade relations - NCS

Nigeria, Benin Republic collaborating to strengthen trade relations - NCS

Lalong Senate winner, unacceptable to the people of Plateau - PDP

Lalong Senate winner, unacceptable to the people of Plateau - PDP

Pulse Sports

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Late Meshioye Remilekun Toyosi. [ThePunch]

Nigerian student travelling to London on EgyptAir dies in Cairo

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

8 reasons LP and Peter Obi’s petitions against Tinubu failed at the tribunal

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 Presidential election. [Punch]

Tribunal rejects testimonies of 10 out of 13 LP, Obi’s witnesses

President Bola Tinubu.

7 Tinubu's controversial moments since becoming president