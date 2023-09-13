Nasarawa Govt approves 5% employment slots for PWDs

This is contained in a statement by Abigail Waya, Head of Civil Service (HoCS) in the state and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lafia.

According to Waya, the approval became necessary in furtherance to the commitment of the Sule led administration and recognition of the importance of providing equal opportunities for all residents of the state.

The HoCS said that the governor had already directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to henceforth reserve 5% of every recruitment exercise for PWDs. She, however, said that the PWDs must have the necessary academic qualifications for the vacancies that exist.

“This directive is in accordance with the domesticated Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities Act of the state signed in 2018.

“It is aimed at ensuring that individuals with disabilities are given fair access to government employment.