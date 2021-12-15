Nasarawa Governor Sule confident Nigerians will miss Buhari when he's gone

The governor was hosted at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, meeting the president to discuss gas utilisation and security.

Sule said the current administration has done a lot of great things in the past six years that will have lasting impact.

He hailed the president's efforts on the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline project, noting its importance to pressing needs.

He said, "For a country like Nigeria that has over 200 trillion standard cubic feet of gas, to say that somebody is building a gas pipeline for the utilisation of gas, I don't think that is a small thing. But a lot will not understand this until may be when the president leaves office and in future.

"When we begin to have LPG everywhere for cooking and LNG so that most of our vehicles will convert to gas rather than petrol, many cannot see now what is going to happen tomorrow and by that time, they will say who did this and they will be told it's President Buhari and people will bless him."

Sule also hailed Buhari's support in fighting insecurity in Nasarawa, especially with joint operations of numerous security agencies against bandits.