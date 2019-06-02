The new Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has appointed and officially recognised his eldest wife as the state’s First Lady.

Urging members of the public to take note, the governor also said he wants to be officially addressed as His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule.

Abdullahi stated this in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary (Political Affairs and Special Services), Mr. Abubakar Sadiq Ishaq, in Lafia on Sunday, June 2, 2019.

According to Punch, the governor also announced his first set of appointments of nine Senior Special Assistants to work with the new administration.

Some of the members of his cabinet include Mr. John Mamman, SSA on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Mr. Samuel Egya, SSA Governor’s Office; Mr. Yakubu Kwanta, SSA Youth Affairs and NGOs; Mr. Murtala Alhassan Lamus, SSA Special Duties; Mr. Ibrahim Abdullahi, SSA Investment and Economic Planning.

Others are; Mr. Thomas James, SSA Liaison Office Abuja; Mrs. Rakiya Alaku, SSA Women Affairs, and Empowerment; Mr. Salihu Isyaka Ogah, SSA Deputy Governor’s Office; and Abubakar Iman Zanwa, SSA Legal Matters.

It was reported that by declaring his eldest wife, Hajiya Salifa as First Lady, the governor has laid to rest the insinuations that his third wife, Hajiya Farida, whom he married two months ago would be his choice for the office of First Lady.