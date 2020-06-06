Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State says he doesn’t care about second term, saying he will return to the United States of America or Saudi Arabia after his first term.

The governor disclosed this while addressing journalists during an occasion to mark his first anniversary in office.

Sule said one term is good enough for him, adding that he’ll not have any problem if he’s denied a second term ticket.

He said, “If I do one term, walahi talahi, walahi talahi, I will go and retire either in America or in Saudi Arabia and live my life peacefully. And I know that no EFCC will call me, because I am not stealing government’s money.

“So one term, then so what? To hell with one term. Let me tell you, I’m happy to take it, so I will never have sleeping problems because somebody says one term.”

The governor also said he did not know he would return to Nigeria let alone becoming a governor.

“One thing I have never been threatened about in life is my second term as governor. Let me tell you, in 1998, while working in the US, I felt I was bored. I took my early retirement package from an oil company, I went and set up our small company and we were running our business.

“I thought that was it. I never knew I was going to return to Nigeria as a whole, not to talk of coming to Nigeria to set up a company and become MD African Petroleum and later become GMD in Dangote company.

“That was even when I started enjoying life; not today. So I went through all these as extra to me in life; things I never thought would happen, but because God has blessed me that it will happen and it actually happened.

“Then out of the blues, from nowhere, I’m now a governor, and somebody is saying one term, and then I will cry, sleep and die? To hell with him. One term, yes, it’s fine. That is how I look at it. One term is good enough

“Almighty Allah, I thank you very much for giving me one term. So it has never shaken me, it has never scared me, and it will never do. I mean it from the bottom of my heart.”