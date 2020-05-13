The State’s Commissioner for Health, Ahmed Yahaya, disclosed this at a news briefing on measures taken to contain the spread of the virus on Wednesday in Lafia.

The Health Commissioner explained that apart from the assembly member, who died of the virus, all others were responding to treatment.

“Now that results from four of them turnout negative and they are discharged, we now have 21 active cases in our facilities.

“Though, we are still expecting more results from the samples that were taken to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), some of the expected results were those who had contact with confirmed cases.

“Thank God most of the results of the contacts came out negative, we are hopeful the remaining ones would also come out negative,” the Commissioner added.

Similarly, Mr Dogo Shammah, Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism said that the three-day total lockdown in Nasarawa Local Government Area (LGA) had been relaxed.

The commissioner explained that the relaxation followed the successful contacts tracing of those who had contact with the deceased assembly member from the area.

Shammah added that the government had also allowed shop owners operating outside the markets shut down to reopen from 10 a.m to 3:00 p.m.

The commissioner, however, added that there is still ban on motorcycles and tricycles, social and religious gatherings and restrictions of movement from 8:00 p.m to 6:00 a.m.

For his part, Bola Longe, Commissioner of Police in the state warned residents against violating government’s directives.

He said that security would be strengthen in border areas to enforce the ban on interstates travel as ordered by the federal government.