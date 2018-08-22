Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Nasarawa Deputy Gov bags chieftaincy title

In Nasarawa Deputy Gov bags chieftaincy title

The chieftaincy title was conferred on the deputy governor by the Yakanajeh of Uke Chiefdom, Alh. Ahmad Hassan, at his palace in Uke in Karu Local Government area of the state on Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nasarawa State Deputy Gov., Silas Ali Agara play

Nasarawa State Deputy Gov., Silas Ali Agara

(Nasarawa State of Nigeria)

The Nasarawa State Deputy Gov., Silas Ali Agara, has been conferred with the chieftaincy title of ‘Kafisu’ of Uke in Karshi Development Area of Karu Local Government Council.

The chieftaincy title was conferred on the deputy governor by the Yakanajeh of Uke Chiefdom, Alh. Ahmad Hassan, at his palace in Uke in Karu Local Government area of the state on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deputy governor was at the palace of the traditional ruler as part of his annual Sallah homage to palace of traditional rulers in the state.

The traditional ruler said that he conferred the title on Agara in the spirit of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration and in recognition of Agara’s sterling leadership qualities which, according to the traditional ruler, stands him out from other politicians in Nasarawa State.

“This title is in recognition of your numerous contributions to the society, your unique leadership qualities and your firm belief in justice, equity, fairness, peace and the rule of law,” he said.

The traditional ruler appealed to Agara to use his position and resources at his disposal to play key role in promoting peace, religious and tribal tolerance in the state.

“With the 2019 general election fast approaching, we need respectable stakeholders like you to join us in advocating for peaceful coexistence.

“We know the administration of Governor Umaru Al-Makura, which you are a part of, has already done a lot.

“But we urge you on a personal capacity not to relent in your efforts to promote peaceful co-existence in the state,” he said

Responding, Agara said he was unaware of the honour and promised to reciprocate the gesture by contributing positively to the development of Nasarawa State.

He appealed to well meaning citizens of the state to renew their commitment to promoting peaceful co-existence in the state, adding that a society of rancour would benefit no one. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Saraki Why Bola Tinubu hates me 'so much' - Senate Presidentbullet
2 Illegal Migration At least 30,000 Nigerians awaiting deportation in...bullet
3 Olasubomi Okeowo Nigerians mock presidential aspirant's disastrous...bullet

Related Articles

Buhari President in late night meeting with APC Governors at Aso Rock
Defection Season Gov Okorocha wants you to know that no one else will be dumping APC
In Nasarawa State Governor Al-Makura pardons 63 prisoners
Fayose Gov says Fayemi's defeat in Ekiti guber poll is rest assured
Godiya Akwashiki Nasarawa Deputy Speaker declares for governorship
Aliyu Akwe Doma What you should know about late ex Nasarawa Governor
Mazadu Bako NNPC to resume oil exploration in Nasarawa State – Official
Benue Killings I-G urges Benue, Nasarawa people to embrace peace
APC Leaders Tinubu to meet Buhari in Daura today

Local

Benue govt reacts to Miyetti Allah’s ultimatum to Saraki
Miyetti Allah Vs Saraki Benue govt reacts to group’s ultimatum
Nigerians on Twitter react to Miyetti Allah's ultimatum to Senate President, Bukola Saraki
Threat On Saraki Nigerians on Twitter react to Miyetti Allah's ultimatum to Senate President
PDP calls for immediate arrest Miyetti Allah leaders for reportedly threatening Saraki
Miyetti Allah Threat PDP calls for immediate arrest of group’s leaders
Auto crash claims 5 people on Zaria-Kaduna expressway
FRSC Commission attributes 50% of road crashes to drivers’ poor sight