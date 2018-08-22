Nasarawa Deputy Gov bags chieftaincy title

news

The Nasarawa State Deputy Gov., Silas Ali Agara, has been conferred with the chieftaincy title of ‘Kafisu’ of Uke in Karshi Development Area of Karu Local Government Council.

The chieftaincy title was conferred on the deputy governor by the Yakanajeh of Uke Chiefdom, Alh. Ahmad Hassan, at his palace in Uke in Karu Local Government area of the state on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deputy governor was at the palace of the traditional ruler as part of his annual Sallah homage to palace of traditional rulers in the state.

The traditional ruler said that he conferred the title on Agara in the spirit of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration and in recognition of Agara’s sterling leadership qualities which, according to the traditional ruler, stands him out from other politicians in Nasarawa State.

“This title is in recognition of your numerous contributions to the society, your unique leadership qualities and your firm belief in justice, equity, fairness, peace and the rule of law,” he said.

The traditional ruler appealed to Agara to use his position and resources at his disposal to play key role in promoting peace, religious and tribal tolerance in the state.

“With the 2019 general election fast approaching, we need respectable stakeholders like you to join us in advocating for peaceful coexistence.

“We know the administration of Governor Umaru Al-Makura, which you are a part of, has already done a lot.

“But we urge you on a personal capacity not to relent in your efforts to promote peaceful co-existence in the state,” he said

Responding, Agara said he was unaware of the honour and promised to reciprocate the gesture by contributing positively to the development of Nasarawa State.

He appealed to well meaning citizens of the state to renew their commitment to promoting peaceful co-existence in the state, adding that a society of rancour would benefit no one.