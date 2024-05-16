ADVERTISEMENT
Nasarawa assembly threatens to revoke road contract if uncompleted in 3 months

News Agency Of Nigeria

The assembly maintained that the contractor must strive harder to deliver on the job or face sanctions.

Nasarawa State House of Assembly [Punch Newspapers]
Nasarawa State House of Assembly [Punch Newspapers]

Suleiman Azara, the Chairman of the committee and Majority Leader of the House stated this when the contractor handling the construction of the road appeared before the committee in Lafia on Wednesday.

Azara said that he decided to summon the contractor over the slow pace of work at the road.

"The slow pace of work at the 48.7km Toto/Umaisha road necessitated us to summon you

"We want to ensure that the contractor delivers standard work on that road based on specifications.

"We want you to finish the construction of the work between now and August this year and failure to do so, we will not hesitate to direct for the revocation of the road contract” he said.

Azara maintained that the contractor must strive harder to deliver on the job or face sanctions. The committee chairman commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for embarking on massive road constructions and other infrastructures in the state.

Earlier, Isiaka Yusuf, the contractor attributed the delay in work to a paucity of funds.

“And inflation that has impacted negatively on the prices of commodities and materials,” he added.

The contractor pledged to deliver good work and solicited more time. In a related development, the committee inspected the ongoing work at the Lafia Secretariat Complex, renovation of the First Lady Office and Adudu/Azara road.

While here, Azara, commended the contractors handling the various projects and urged them to maintain the tempo. The lawmaker also appreciated Sule for awarding the contracts to ensure speedy development across the state.

He said that Sule deserved commendation for the provision of road and other infrastructure in the state.

