Nasarawa Assembly speaker warns against absenteeism, urges staff to enhance service delivery

The speaker urged workers to live up to their responsibilities to enhance service delivery.

Nasarawa State House of Assembly. [Punch]
He gave the warning on Thursday in Lafia during a meeting with the management staff of the assembly. He urged them to live up to their responsibilities to enhance service delivery.

I want to urge you to discharge your duties without fear or favour and according to the civil service rules.

“You are the administrators and you must instill discipline in the younger ones,” he said.

The speaker said that staff of the assembly found wanting in the discharge of assigned tasks would be dealt with, and appreciated the management staff for their support.

The speaker promised to make staff welfare a priority to boost productivity.

“I believe in staff welfare and motivation because it enhances productivity,” he added.

He also appreciated the support he was getting from his colleagues, urging them to sustain the same. Responding, the Acting Clerk of the House, Ibrahim Musa, assured the speaker of total commitment to duties. He said that the lapses observed would be addressed.

