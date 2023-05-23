The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nasarawa Assembly passes bill to speed up administration of justice

News Agency Of Nigeria

The bill proposes to increase the number of High Court judges from 20 to 30.

Governor Abdullahi Sule is expected to sign the bill into law [Twitter/@NasarawaGovt]
Governor Abdullahi Sule is expected to sign the bill into law [Twitter/@NasarawaGovt]

Recommended articles

This followed the adoption of a motion by Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader of the House, during plenary on Tuesday in Lafia, which was seconded by Abel Bala, the Minority Leader.

The House thereafter unanimously passed the bill.

Speaking shortly after, Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Speaker, said that the bill if assented to by Governor Abdullahi Sule would increase the number of High Court judges from 20 to 30 in order to ensure speedy administration of justice in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As this will promote peace through speedy administration of justice in the state," he said.

He directed the Clerk of the House to produce a clean copy of the bill for the governor's assent.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Inuwa Yahaya assumes chairmanship of Northern Governors Forum

Inuwa Yahaya assumes chairmanship of Northern Governors Forum

Buhari claims not to know Second Niger Bridge would be named after him

Buhari claims not to know Second Niger Bridge would be named after him

Why Seun Kuti's release has been delayed

Why Seun Kuti's release has been delayed

Anambra's average monthly IGR rises from ₦‎1.5 billion to ₦‎2 billion

Anambra's average monthly IGR rises from ₦‎1.5 billion to ₦‎2 billion

Family of separated conjoined twins happy to get ₦‎36m operation for free

Family of separated conjoined twins happy to get ₦‎36m operation for free

Buhari honours Super Eagles, allocates promised housing to 22 members

Buhari honours Super Eagles, allocates promised housing to 22 members

Senate approves Abike Dabiri-Erewa's reappointment as Chairman of NIDCOM

Senate approves Abike Dabiri-Erewa's reappointment as Chairman of NIDCOM

Buhari claims proudly that Nigerians loved his deliberate policies

Buhari claims proudly that Nigerians loved his deliberate policies

Makinde dissolves executive council, terminates all political appointments

Makinde dissolves executive council, terminates all political appointments

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Nigerian conjoined twins, Hassana and Hussaina are currently in a separation surgery [Arab News]

Conjoined Nigerian twins successfully separated in Saudi Arabia

Police detain officers caught brutalising Okada man in viral video. [NAN]

Lagos CP detains officers for brutalising Okada man in viral video

the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) has commenced sitting over the petition filed against the electoral victory of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Court of Appeal]

These 5 tribunal judges will decide petitions against Tinubu

Otunba Subomi Balogun died in a London hospital on Friday, May 19, 2023 [Business Day]

BREAKING: FCMB founder Subomi Balogun dies at 89