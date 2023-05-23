Nasarawa Assembly passes bill to speed up administration of justice

This followed the adoption of a motion by Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader of the House, during plenary on Tuesday in Lafia, which was seconded by Abel Bala, the Minority Leader.

The House thereafter unanimously passed the bill.

Speaking shortly after, Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Speaker, said that the bill if assented to by Governor Abdullahi Sule would increase the number of High Court judges from 20 to 30 in order to ensure speedy administration of justice in the state.

"As this will promote peace through speedy administration of justice in the state," he said.