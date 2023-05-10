The sports category has moved to a new website.
Nasarawa Assembly passes 2 bills to promote justice, peace, development

News Agency Of Nigeria

Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House, announced the passage of the bills into law at plenary in Lafia on Tuesday.

Nasarawa Assembly losses member. [tvcnews]

They are “A Bill For a Law to Amend the Nasarawa State Area Courts Law 2022 and for Other Matters Related Matters Therewith” as well as “A Bill for a Law to Establish the Nasarawa State Information Technology Development Agency and Other Related Matters”.

Abdullahi said that the Area Courts Law, if assented to, would give a window period of 10 years to judges without Degree in Law to enrol into a degree programme of Law in order to be called to Bar for them to fit in the profession.

“A Bill For a Law to Amend the Nasarawa State Area Courts Law 2022 and For Other Matters Related Therewith read for the third term and passed.

“Also A Bill For a Law to Establish the Nasarawa State Information Technology Development Agency and Other Related Matters read for the third term and passed,” he said.

The thereafter directed the clerk of the House to produce clean copies of the Bills for Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s assent.

Earlier, Alhaji Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader of the House, moved a motion for the bills to scale third reading.

Mr Abel Bala, the Minority Leader, seconded the motion.

The House unanimously passed the two bills.

In a related development, the House has slated May 10, for the third reading on a Bill for a Law to Establish the Nasarawa State Social Investment Agency charged with the responsibility of tackling poverty, ensuring equitable istribution of resources and economic growth in the state and for other matters connected therewith.

The Speaker slated the date after the House deliberated and adopted the reports of the Joint Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development as well as Public Accounts on the bill.

Tunga moved a motion for the adoption of the report, while Mr Abel Bala, the Minority Leader, seconded the motion.

After the debate, the House unanimously adopted the report.

News Agency Of Nigeria

