Nasarawa Assembly mourns as boat accident claims 12 lives in Lafia

Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House, made this known during an emergency sitting of the House on Thursday in Lafia.

Abdullahi condoled with the State and Lafia Local Governments over the unfortunate incident.

He also condoled with the bereaved families over the death of their loved ones.

“It is very very sad that we lost 12 people, comprising men and women, in boat mishap in Arikiya, Lafia LGA.

“Nineteen people were on board, 12 died and seven rescued. Lafia LGA and our dear state have been thrown into mourning over this sad incident,” he said.

The House, which described the incident as unfortunate, however urged the family, the people of Lafia LGA and the state government to bear the irreparable loss.

“On behalf of myself, Honourable members and the staff, we condole with the bereaved families, Lafia LGA and the state government over their death.

“We pray for the repose of their souls,” the speaker said.

He prayed God to forgive the victims their shortcomings and grant them eternal rest.