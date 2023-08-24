Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nasarawa Assembly mourns as boat accident claims 12 lives in Lafia

News Agency Of Nigeria

The House, however urged the family, the people of Lafia LGA and the state government to bear the irreparable loss.

Nasarawa Assembly mourns as boat accident claims 12 lives in Lafia. (Zimtime)
Nasarawa Assembly mourns as boat accident claims 12 lives in Lafia. (Zimtime)

Recommended articles

Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House, made this known during an emergency sitting of the House on Thursday in Lafia.

Abdullahi condoled with the State and Lafia Local Governments over the unfortunate incident.

He also condoled with the bereaved families over the death of their loved ones.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is very very sad that we lost 12 people, comprising men and women, in boat mishap in Arikiya, Lafia LGA.

“Nineteen people were on board, 12 died and seven rescued. Lafia LGA and our dear state have been thrown into mourning over this sad incident,” he said.

The House, which described the incident as unfortunate, however urged the family, the people of Lafia LGA and the state government to bear the irreparable loss.

“On behalf of myself, Honourable members and the staff, we condole with the bereaved families, Lafia LGA and the state government over their death.

“We pray for the repose of their souls,” the speaker said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He prayed God to forgive the victims their shortcomings and grant them eternal rest.

The lawmakers later observed a minute silence in honour of the departed souls.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu’s reforms, alliances to attract investments, partnership – Shettima

Tinubu’s reforms, alliances to attract investments, partnership – Shettima

Navy warns applicants to be wary of recruitment fraudsters

Navy warns applicants to be wary of recruitment fraudsters

Former IGPs advocate 65 years retirement age for Police personnel

Former IGPs advocate 65 years retirement age for Police personnel

Immigration Seaport command rescues 5 victims of human trafficking

Immigration Seaport command rescues 5 victims of human trafficking

Agege LG transforms criminals’ hideout to market

Agege LG transforms criminals’ hideout to market

Only LP candidates endorsed by me can feature in guber poll - Apapa warns

Only LP candidates endorsed by me can feature in guber poll - Apapa warns

Nasarawa Assembly mourns as boat accident claims 12 lives in Lafia

Nasarawa Assembly mourns as boat accident claims 12 lives in Lafia

Tinubu trying to avoid using force in Niger, leader of Muslim delegation

Tinubu trying to avoid using force in Niger, leader of Muslim delegation

Governor Yusuf approves ₦‎854 million for mass wedding in Kano

Governor Yusuf approves ₦‎854 million for mass wedding in Kano

Pulse Sports

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

7 Tinubu's ministers whose portfolios caught Nigerians by surprise

President Tinubu’s ministerial team is a mix of politicians and technocrats.

7 Tinubu’s ministers whose portfolios meet Nigerians’ expectations

General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi.

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

Woman and taxi driver used to illustrate this story [Pulse]

The turbulent relationship between e-taxi drivers and female passengers