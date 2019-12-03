Ibrahim Balarabe- Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House, announced this on Tuesday after the Majority Leader , Alhaji Tanko Tunga, moved for the passage of the bill which was seconded by Mr Danladi Jatau, the Minority Leader.

The Speaker said that the bill was seeking to change the name of Nasarawa State Polytechnic, Lafia to Isa Mustapha Agwai 1 Polytechnic, Lafia in order to immortalise the late Emir of Lafia for his positive contribution to the development of the state and the country.

He said that the bill if signed into law by the Governor, would change the name of the polytechnic from Nasarawa State Polytechnic, Lafia to Isa Mustapha Agwai 1 Polytechnic, Lafia.

The speaker directed the clerk of the House to produce the clean copy of the bill for governor’s assent.

Tunga (APC-Awe North) while moving for the passage of the bill called on his colleagues to support the document to scale third reading.

Jatau (PDP-Kokona West) seconded the motion moved by the majority leader for the bill to be passed into third reading.

The House unanimously passed the bill.

In a related development, the Speaker has scheduled Dec. 16 for deliberation on the report of the Joint Committee on Public Complaints, Petitions and Security and Judiciary, Ethics and Privileges on A Bill for a Law to provide for the Prohibition of the act of Kidnapping and For Connected Purposes Thereto, after Danladi Jatau, the Chairman of the committee, presented the report during the House proceedings.

The speaker also slated Dec.9 for the third reading of a Bill for a Law for the Establishment of College of Education, Akwanga, after Alhaji Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader moved for the adoption of the report and seconded by Mr Danladi Jatau, the Minority Leader.