The agency’s Commander in Lagos State, Mr Daniel Atokolo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that many Nigerian youths had been trafficked to other countries.

He said that the traffickers used to lure their victims outside the country under the pretext of offering them good employment opportunities there.

He implored Nigerian youths to do personal assessment of their qualifications to employments being offered them by most foreign benefactors.

The NAPTIP commander said that the agency was determined to ensure that victims of human trafficking receive adequate care and protection.

The commander also said that the command rescued 18 victims from their traffickers in 2018 and had been empowered with hair dressing and tailoring skills.

“Sixteen victims were empowered with tailoring, catering and hair dressing skills and tools in 2019.

“Also 10 victims have just commenced skill acquisition trainings in tailoring and hair dressing,” he said.

Atokola also said that some of the victims rescued by the command had gained admissions into various schools.

He said that two victims had gained admissions into the university and five others gained admissions into secondary schools.

He added that two others gained admissions into primary schools, and another two gained admissions into a nursery school.

NAN’ reports that the agency had rescued no less than 3,000 Nigerians from being trafficked outside the country between 2018 and 2019.