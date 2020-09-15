The NAPTIP Zonal Commander in charge of Kano, Mr Shehu Umar, confirmed the arrest in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Tuesday in Kano.

Umar said the suspect was arrested, following information on Sept.11.

”On receiving information, operatives of NAPTIP swung into action and arrested the suspect and rescued the two victims.

“The suspect confessed to have sexually abused the two girls(13 and 14 years old respectively).He has been in the act for the past four years with different underaged girls”

The commander noted that the victims, hawked the local ”Fura da Nono” and “Dambu’ delicacies.

Umar said the suspect gave the victims between N500 to N700 after sexually abusing them.

Umar said that the penalty for the offence,on conviction, “is either seven year’s imprisonment or a fine not less than N1 million.”

He called on the general public, especially parents, to stop their children from hawking, saying that they are exposing their wards to ”pedophiles”.